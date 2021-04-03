Former Spurs star urges Harry Kane to join Man United and reveals the senior players though he was awful when he first broke through

Jamie Vardy may be the ultimate example of how players can develop at different ages but it’s easy to forget that Harry Kane took his time when it came to breaking into the Spurs team.

He has a succession of mediocre loan spells and he was only really given a chance in the Europa League, but he just became so prolific that they didn’t have a choice but to play him in the Premier League.

He’s now one of the best strikers in world football, and it’s interesting to read some recent comments from Rafael van der Vaart as reported by The Daily Mail.

The Dutchman revealed that Heurelho Gomes used to joke about how bad he was in training:

“A nice story, when he first came to train with us, he was eighteen years old, and I swear to you, Gomes, our goalkeeper at the time, said: “He can’t do a damn thing.”

The current reality is very different and you do have to wonder if he needs to leave Spurs if he wants to win major trophies, and van der Vaart even went on to suggest that he should consider a move to Man United:

“It may sound crazy, but you would almost say go to Manchester United or something, stay in England.”

You do get the impression that Kane would rather see Spurs put a competitive side together so he could stay put, but if they miss out on the Champions League next season then a big decision may need to be made.