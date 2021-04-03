The agent of talented Manchester United midfielder James Garner lifted the lid on the clubs interested in the youngster in an exclusive interview with our Leah Smith for Stretty News…

Garner spent the first-half of this season out on loan with Watford, making 20 appearances in the Championship for the Hornets before switching out to Nottingham Forest in the January window

Ultimately, the Hertfordshire outfit sought out a different midfielder to Garner to bolster their side, with the team a little disappointing in the first-half of the season, but since coming into their own.

The 20-year-old’s agent, Steven Beck, told Smith that England youth international was ‘reluctant’ to leave Watford, with the wishing to ‘prove he was good enough’ in a pleasing sign of his character.

With Watford already in the market for another loanee midfielder, Garner eventually accepted Beck’s advice, with the agent now stating there was interest from Rangers, Blackburn, Forest and a ‘few’ other clubs.

Beck revealed exactly which teams were keen on brining Garner in during the January window:

“When the opportunity came for him to leave Watford, there was Nottingham Forest, Blackburn, Rangers and there were a few others clubs coming in for him at that point…”

“James was reluctant to leave Watford, he wanted to stay and prove he was good enough.”

“It was like ‘but I have to advise that I know they’re looking for another midfielder and I don’t want the door to shut and you’re still here and you don’t play.’”

“So it was more me saying ‘trust me on this one – I think this will be a better club for you. I know what Watford are doing’ – I also look after Newcastle’s Matty Longstaff and they [Watford] made an approach for him so it was obvious to us that they were in the market for another player similar to James.”

Garner has looked impressive for Forest so far, starting and playing the entire 90 minutes for all but one of his 13 Championship outings for the Reds to date.

Stretty’s talk with Beck comes on the morning after Garner scored the winner for the side against Cardiff, offering the fanbase a much-needed win on Good Friday and a push up the table.

Garner could prove to be a very valuable player, as well as an asset to Manchester United owing to his knack for scoring, despite being a defensive midfielder.

Garner showed that with nine goals for the Red Devils’ Under-23s last season, as well as three in five for England’s Under-19s, and is coming up with a couple of important goals in the second-tier now.