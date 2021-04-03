Menu

Juventus and PSG set to do battle over signing striker from Everton

Everton FC
Posted by

Juventus are hoping to re-sign Moise Kean from Everton in the summer transfer window, according to Italian outlet TMW.

Kean, who was phenomenal during his time in Turin, was shipped on to Everton for reasons which related to improving Juve’s financial outlook, as per TMW.

MORE: Video: Juventus star Alvaro Morata looks GUTTED after wife gets him with a brutal April Fools’ pregnancy prank

The Italian striker was unable to produce his best performance level at Goodison Park and was subsequently loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain.

After 15 goals in 29 appearances, including one at the Nou Camp against Barcelona, it’s safe to say the loan move has been a success for the 21-year-old.

moise kean

Moise Kean in action for PSG

However, it remains unclear where he will be playing his football next season.

As reported by TMW, Everton are prepared to sell, with PSG surely keen to keep him on a permanent basis, but now Juventus have entered the race to re-sign him.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Chelsea leading the race to sign Premier League star this summer
Arsenal could sign talented defender for just €30m this summer due to contract situation
Serie A side show interest in Man United ace as contract talks continue to stall

The report notes that Juventus have no official buyback clause, but will fight nonetheless to see the striker return to the club this summer.

The battle to sign Kean is beginning to heat up.

More Stories Moise Kean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.