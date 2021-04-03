Liverpool and Spurs dealt major transfer blow as Aston Villa star signs new five-year deal

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a transfer blow after centre-back target Ezri Konsa signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa.

Konsa, 23, joined Aston Villa in 2019 after making a £11.97m switch from Brentford.

After helping to keep the Villans in the Premier League during his first season, Konsa has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated defenders.

Forming an excellent partnership with England international Tyrone Mings, Konsa has had a huge hand in Dean Smith’s side racking up 14 clean sheets this season.

Of course though, with continued form come transfer links and Konsa has been no exception.

Two clubs reportedly considering making a summer move for Aston Villa’s leading defender have been Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom have been looking to reinforce their back lines, as per Goal.

However, due to the latest developments, it appears neither side will be signing Konsa anytime soon.

After being announced on the club’s official website, Konsa has penned a new five-year deal that sees him extend his stay at Villa Park until 2026.