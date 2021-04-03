Liverpool could miss out on signing Barcelona target if Champions League football is not secured

Liverpool’s hopes of beating Barcelona to the signature of Lyon attacker Memphis Depay will be dented if they are unable to qualify for the Champions League, report Don Balon.

As reported by Don Balon, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Memphis Depay in the summer transfer window, when the Dutchman will become a free agent. He’s already able to negotiate pre-contract agreements, and has been able to do so since January.

The report suggests that Liverpool’s interest in Depay is a blow to Barcelona’s hopes of signing him, but if the Premier League champions were to miss out on Champions League football, they would essentially be ruled out of the race to sign him.

That is a real concern for Liverpool, not because they desperately need Depay, but because not having Champions League football is certain to hurt their chances of recruiting the players they need to get back to their best level.

They’re Liverpool, so they will always have a player pull, but when you’re competing with the likes of Barcelona for players’ signatures, you’re straight on the back-foot if you’re unable to offer Champions League football.