Man United could turn to PSG again to solve their number 9 issues with a move for for €40m rated star

Man United have seen the difference that a proper number 9 can make this season when Edinson Cavani has been fit and on the field, but he was only ever going to be a short-term option.

Anthony Martial just doesn’t look like he can be a clinical number 9 and Marcus Rashford plays better on the left, while it would also be a big call to put Mason Greenwood into that role next season.

It means that someone will surely be added to strengthen the strike force in the summer, and a report from Gazzetta via PSG Talk has indicated that Mauro Icardi is an option.

If you look at him purely in a footballing sense then he should be a wonderful addition. It’s suggested that he could cost around €40m, while he’s the ultimate finisher whose link up play is better than some think.

The problem with Mauro is he’ll also bring the distraction that is Wanda, and there’s a reason that the pair have caused issues in Milan and Paris in the past.

Mauro’s antics in the past have also limited his chances with the national team, but they have avoided any major scandals over the past couple of years so hopefully that wouldn’t be an issue in Manchester.

His career average for goals per game is better than one in two and he was regularly hitting the twenty goal mark each season at Inter Milan.

He’s not as physical as Cavani but his movement and ability to put the ball in the back of the net is sublime, so this could be an interesting option for United in the summer if they do want to strengthen through the middle.