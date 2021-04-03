Manchester City has a plan in place for Brazilian wonderkid, claims Brazilian media outlet

Manchester City is looking to exploit the South American market as the English club looks to buy low and hit on a young player’s potential.

Over the last couple of months, Manchester City has shown interest in Fluminense FC forward Kayky. However, in a column featured on UOL, the Brazilian media outlet revealed what the plan is for the 17-year-old.

According to the column, Kayky will be playing for Pep Guardiola’s squad in 2022. There were no further details whether there’s a handshake agreement or an official offer from Manchester City.

Despite being a teenager, Kayky is one of the hotter transfer targets on the market this summer. The teenager has labeled the “left-footed Neymar” by some and could fetch a transfer fee of up to $30 million, per City Xtra.

Suppose the wonderkid is indeed heading to Manchester City. In that case, he’ll have plenty of expectations to deliver on his potential, considering a transfer could be one of the more expensive for his age group.