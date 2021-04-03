Menu

Manchester City has made an offer for £16-million talent; face competition from Serie A club

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City, like many English clubs, will target South America to bring in talent this summer. 

Pep Guardiola’s side has circled one transfer target as they hope to improve their midfield for the 20201-22 season. According to TNT Sports, Manchester City has made an offer for River Plate’s Nicolás De La Cruz.

The Argentina media outlet states that the Premier League side has offered €15-million for the 23-year-old midfielder. Furthermore, Manchester City faces competition for the Uruguay international. The report adds that Serie A club ACF Fiorentina is monitoring De La Cruz.

Nonetheless, TNT Sports doesn’t state whether the Italian club has made an offer. However, it will be interesting to see whether River Plate decides to accept Manchester City’s transfer fee and allow De La Cruz to venture into European football.

The midfielder is under contract until December 2022, so they could look to cash in on the player. De La Cruz has made 106 appearances in all competitions for River Plate, where he’s scored 19 goals and registered 26 assists.

