Mikel Arteta offers update on injury to Arsenal star Kieran Tierney

The only thing that’s gone against Kieran Tierney since his arrival at Arsenal has been some horrible luck with injuries.

It’s not entirely unexpected as he also had some issues at Celtic, but he’s been a major part of the team when he’s fit so he’s one of the last players that Arsenal can afford to lose just now.

He went down this evening against Liverpool with what looked like a knee injury, and the initial signs weren’t great as he looked worried and he was quickly subbed off.

There were a few unofficial reports going round online which suggested that he should be okay as the knee wasn’t planted, but it’s been an anxious wait for some kind of official update.

Mikel Arteta did address the issue after the game, but it’s clear that they still don’t know how long he’s going to be out for:

It’s easy to read into that in different ways but it could just be that the knee needs some title to settle down, but hopefully there will be good news soon and he’s not out for too long.