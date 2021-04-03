Newcastle United plan free transfer swoop for former star this summer

It’s still not clear which division Newcastle United will be playing in next season, but plans still need to be drawn up for the summer transfer window.

It’s likely that money will be tight so free transfers will be attractive to a lot of teams, and a report from HITC has indicated that Andros Townsend is being lined up for a return to St James’ Park.

He was one of the few bright players in the relegation season back in 2016, and he’s become a key player for Crystal Palace over the past few seasons.

There may also be a feeling of unfinished business at the club because he was only there for a few months before being relegated, and it’s confirmed that his contract is up at the end of the season so a fee won’t be needed.

There is some uncertainty at Palace as Roy Hodgson may be moving on, so that could add to his chances of leaving if the new manager decides they want to overhaul the squad.

Attacking talent is always welcome at a club who’s fighting against relegation and his ability to make something out of nothing will be especially welcome, but it could depend on Newcastle surviving the drop this season.