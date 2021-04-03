Paul Robinson has bizarre pick for dream Leeds United signing ‘if money was no object’

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has named Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks as his dream signing if money ‘were no object’ – Messi and Ronaldo who?

Speaking exclusively to Mot Leeds News, Robinson feels England midfielder Winks could provide his old side with the added boost they need to take their game to the next level.

Winks, 25, has spent his entire career with Spurs after signing up to their youth academy all the way back in 2002.

Having already completed his dream of playing for his boyhood club, unfortunately for Winks, the 25-year-old has seen his first-team chances heavily-reduced following the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

After featuring in just 10 Premier League matches, so far this season, Winks’ lack of playing time could see him soon move on and Robinson would welcome him at the Whites.

“Harry Winks would be a great signing,” Robinson said. “I’d love him to come to Leeds.

“He’s a great player, I rate him really highly.

“He’s been unlucky at Spurs not to get more game time because I think he could get in any of the top-six sides. He’s a great player.

“If he came to Leeds it would be a real coup. Harry Winks and Ben White would be a great start to the summer and I expect Leeds to spend big again.”