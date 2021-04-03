Menu

(Photo) – Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette left with bleeding eye after clash with Liverpool defender

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
In the 22nd minute of this evening’s supposedly marquee Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool, Alexandre Lacazette was left pouring out blood from his eye in a gruesome moment.

The Arsenal striker committed a foul in a duel with Liverpool academy graduate Nat Phillips, just as the free-kick was awarded it emerged that the Frenchman was bleeding from his left eye.

Lacazette appears to have been cut in an unfortunate coming together, one that left him requiring treatment and could’ve been avoided were it not for his own foul in a bizarre turn of events.

Thankfully, Lacazette was patched up pretty swiftly and able to continue the game.

