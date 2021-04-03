Menu

Photo: Chelsea star Thiago Silva speaks out on Instagram after his red card led to thumping from West Brom

Chelsea FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

There were many reasons why Chelsea lost to West Brom today, but you have to think the game would’ve gone differently if Thiago Silva wasn’t sent off in the first half.

You can see that he’s simply trying to block the shot and his head is turned long before he makes contact with the player, but he does give the referee a decision to make and you can see why the red card was given:

 

Chelsea were 1-0 up at that point but they went on to lose the game 5-2, and Silva spoke out after the game to say he didn’t agree with the ref’s decision but he took responsibility for his actions:

More Stories Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.