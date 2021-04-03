Man United legend believes Solskjaer “deserves” new deal, but reveals “worry” and trophy desire

Speaking exclusively to the Webby & O’Neil YouTube channel, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed his belief that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves a new contract.

Life back at Old Trafford has not been easy for Solskjaer, who has learnt the hard way just how high expectations are when managing a club with Man United’s pedigree.

When the Red Devils were struggling at the start of the campaign, you wondered if he would make it through, but he has, with a Champions League qualification spot on the brink of being secured.

Paul Scholes, who played with Solskjaer during their time together in Manchester, has revealed to Webby & O’Neil that he deserves a contract extension for what he has achieved.

“I think he probably deserves it. There’s been progress from the manager before.”

“I think the team looks a lot better, it’s much more exciting, there’s goals in the team – which you always expect from a United team, anyway.”

However, while speaking to Webby & O’Neil, Scholes did make the point that Solskjaer will need to win a trophy if he really wants to be considered a success at the club.

“I think the only problem is: win something. It’s a little bit of a worry. Losing the [FA Cup] quarter-final to Leicester, it wasn’t good.”

“For fans especially, the Europa League was tough in Milan, I thought players looked a little bit jaded – [Bruno] Fernandes especially.”

“He probably did need the rest against Leicester, but on the other hand, I don’t think United are in a position to rest people for the big games.”

“I think they have 12 or 13 players that are good enough to go and win a lot of games. Is the squad then deep enough when you’re leaving these big players out to go on and win the bigger games?”

It still does seem pretty mind-boggling how cheaply Man United threw away their shot at progressing into an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley.

Solskjaer made multiple changes to the starting eleven, with his side simply being outplayed by Leicester.

Could it prove to be a costly missed opportunity for him?