Steve Bruce hopeful Newcastle United can extend defender’s contract

Despite his current focus being on guiding Newcastle United away from relegation, manager Steve Bruce has admitted he would like to extend Paul Dummett’s contract.

Dummett, 29, joined Newcastle United’s youth academy over 20-years ago.

After forcing his way through the club’s ranks, the Welsh defender has gone on to feature in 192 senior matches, in all competitions.

Despite still remaining a mainstay in the Magpies’ squad, Dummett has managed just six Premier League appearances, so far this season.

However, with his contract set to expire in less than 18-months time, there have been recent suggestions the 29-year-old could move on.

Speaking ahead of his side’s domestic clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Bruce has addressed concerns the Magpies could lose Dummett.

When asked about the Welshman’s current contractual situation (as quoted by Shields Gazette), Bruce, who spoke to reporters in a pre-match press conference, said: “I believe we have an option to extend his contract next year, so I believe.”

With all focus firmly on their crucial league tie against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, should Bruce’s men fall to a 16th defeat, their relegation woes will be amplified and should they end up going down, will undoubtedly suffer a blow in their pursuit to retain Dummett.