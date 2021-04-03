The Christian Pulisic injury stat that may tempt Chelsea to sell him this summer

It’s all well and good being a technically gifted footballer, but often your best ability will be your availability.

The ongoing situation with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea is heart-breaking to see because he is a wonderful player to watch, but you also have to wonder how much patience Thomas Tuchel is going to have with him.

He’s a player that’s good enough to demand a start in every game, but the amount of subs should be reduced again next season so can Chelsea go into every game knowing they may have to use one of their three on the American star more often than not?

The worst thing is that it’s not his fault that he keeps picking up little injuries, but this stat really does show the extent of the issue:

Christian Pulisic has missed 26 games through injury in his two seasons at Chelsea so far. He picked up another injury today. Becoming a real worry. Being available and consistently fit is a hugely important attribute at the top level. pic.twitter.com/QGy3Pdktnh — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) April 3, 2021

It’s so easy to be labelled as an injury prone player and that’s probably already happened with Pulisic, but it will continue to get worse as time goes on.

There is work that can be done to prevent certain injuries and perhaps he might find it easier in a league with a lower tempo, but you have to think that Chelsea will need to consider selling him this summer and moving on if they don’t think his issues can be fixed.