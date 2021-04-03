These fans want Arsenal ace gone in the summer after his “worst display in an Arsenal shirt” vs Liverpool

There weren’t a lot of things to be positive about from an Arsenal point of view tonight, and the 3-0 win for Liverpool was the least they deserved.

Mikel Arteta’s men were poor on the ball, toothless up front and all over the place at the back so there’s only one way the result is going to go when you combine all of those things.

It’s fully expected that the fans will not be happy after this one, and it’s hard to find any players who are being praised after the defeat.

One player who has taken a lot of criticism is Dani Ceballos, and you do have to think he’s going to be on his way back to Real Madrid in the summer.

His loan spell is up at the end of the season and it would probably take a decent-sized fee to keep him, and he’s not really showing enough to suggest it would be worth it.

He wasn’t able to impose himself on the game at all this evening, and a lot of fans are making the point that he should not be kept on next year:

I’m far from convinced by Ceballos. Odegaard? He can only get better. Which one will Kroenke authorise signing, I wonder? (If either). — ??? ??????: ???? ???? (@tfgwrites) April 3, 2021

Oh Yh Ceballos is a fraud btw — Icon (@QuincyRico) April 3, 2021

Ceballos' worst display in an Arsenal shirt by a distance as Aubameyang is invisible yet again. Partey's performance provides a slim glimmer of hope, but a night to forget for Arteta and #AFC. Here are my player ratings from #ARSLIV https://t.co/rFs66VbjXz — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) April 3, 2021

Eish! Ceballos pulled a stinker tonight. Chance to get Xhaka out of the team and he blows it. — M (@bwanamarius) April 3, 2021

Probably the worst Arsenal performance of the season. Too many players showing lack of desire. Mid table mediocrity. Ceballos Gabriel Holding Auba woeful. Forget winning UEFA — neill rumsey (@neillrumsey) April 3, 2021

Arsenal should pay #Ceballos wages to whichever club Real Madrid sends him out on loan next season Just make sure he's not back .#ARSLIV . pic.twitter.com/S9K2bVUoof — Vikas Howal (@goofy_strikes) April 3, 2021