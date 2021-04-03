These fans want Arsenal ace gone in the summer after his “worst display in an Arsenal shirt” vs Liverpool

There weren’t a lot of things to be positive about from an Arsenal point of view tonight, and the 3-0 win for Liverpool was the least they deserved.
Mikel Arteta’s men were poor on the ball, toothless up front and all over the place at the back so there’s only one way the result is going to go when you combine all of those things.
It’s fully expected that the fans will not be happy after this one, and it’s hard to find any players who are being praised after the defeat.
One player who has taken a lot of criticism is Dani Ceballos, and you do have to think he’s going to be on his way back to Real Madrid in the summer.
READ MORE: “God help him” and “Gulps” – These Arsenal fans fear the worst after Mikel Arteta’s bold choice in defence against Liverpool
His loan spell is up at the end of the season and it would probably take a decent-sized fee to keep him, and he’s not really showing enough to suggest it would be worth it.
He wasn’t able to impose himself on the game at all this evening, and a lot of fans are making the point that he should not be kept on next year:
I’m far from convinced by Ceballos.
Odegaard? He can only get better.
Which one will Kroenke authorise signing, I wonder? (If either).
— ??? ??????: ???? ???? (@tfgwrites) April 3, 2021
Oh Yh Ceballos is a fraud btw
— Icon (@QuincyRico) April 3, 2021
Ceballos' worst display in an Arsenal shirt by a distance as Aubameyang is invisible yet again. Partey's performance provides a slim glimmer of hope, but a night to forget for Arteta and #AFC. Here are my player ratings from #ARSLIV https://t.co/rFs66VbjXz
— Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) April 3, 2021
Eish! Ceballos pulled a stinker tonight. Chance to get Xhaka out of the team and he blows it.
— M (@bwanamarius) April 3, 2021
Probably the worst Arsenal performance of the season. Too many players showing lack of desire. Mid table mediocrity. Ceballos Gabriel Holding Auba woeful. Forget winning UEFA
— neill rumsey (@neillrumsey) April 3, 2021
Arsenal should pay #Ceballos wages to whichever club Real Madrid sends him out on loan next season
Just make sure he's not back .#ARSLIV . pic.twitter.com/S9K2bVUoof
— Vikas Howal (@goofy_strikes) April 3, 2021
Games like these are the ones where big decisions need to be made
No intent falls on the manager. Atrocious performance
Who is Granit’s backup because Ceballos isn’t it. KT will likely be replaced by Saka but Auba just isn’t working out at left forward. It’s time for Martinelli
— Wengerullah (@wengerullah) April 3, 2021