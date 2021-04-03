Video: Arsenal quickly collapse against Liverpool as Salah takes advantage of awful defending to make it 2-0

This game had all the hallmarks of a 0-0 stinker, but Liverpool have scored two quick goals and just like that it looks like the match has been put to bed.

You do have to admire Mo Salah for the composure and strength he shows in the process of scoring this goal, but the defending is just awful:

Gabriel has to make sure he’s collecting that ball when he goes to ground, while he’s also offered no cover from his teammates who are more focussed on picking up the runners rather than nullifying the immediate threat.

You know that Salah is going to go himself here if he has the chance so he can’t be left 1v1, and it just shows how much work Mikel Arteta needs to do with his defence this summer.