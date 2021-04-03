Video: Arsenal the latest team for Liverpool star Diogo Jota to flex heading ability on as Reds score following Trent Alexander-Arnold cross

In the 63rd minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Arsenal and Liverpool, Mohamed Salah knocked the ball out to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the wing.

The right-back punished the relatively large space left as a result of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being his marker as he floated a dangerous cross into the box.

It found its way to the far post after Rob Holding couldn’t reach the ball with a header attempt. Diogo Jota punished the Gunners as he occupied the space between Holding and Calum Chambers.

The Portuguese star steered the ball into the back of the net with a powerful header, which actually resulted in Chambers receiving medical treatment.

This marks another wonderful headed goal for Jota, who only recently returned from injury. After this, this and this whilst away with the Portugal national team.

What a cross from Alexander-Arnold! Liverpool take the lead! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #ARSLIV here: https://t.co/x0xe8CO5JC

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/9K6tQRxZ5f — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal quickly collapse against Liverpool as Salah takes advantage of awful defending to make it 2-0 (Photo) – Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette left with bleeding eye after clash with Liverpool defender Video: Hakim Ziyech ‘wasted’ pivotal Chelsea counter-attack with ‘awful’ pass slammed by these Blues fans against West Brom

Liverpool thoroughly deserve to be in the lead, Jurgen Klopp’s men have been the much better side in a respectfully dull encounter until now.