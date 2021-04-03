Video: Bogeyman Callum Robinson haunts Chelsea again with lob over Mendy to secure 5-2 win for West Brom

In the 90th minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion, the Baggies sealed a 5-2 win to embarrass the Blues.

Sam Allardyce’s side flicked the ball around after a clearance, seeing Callum Robinson shift the ball to target-man Mbaye Diagne.

Diagne rolled it over to silky playmaker Matheus Pereira, who made a pass through to Robinson look absolutely effortless.

Robinson, the Aston Villa graduate who is always a nightmare for the West London outfit, lifted the ball over an on-rushing Edouard Mendy with a wonderful little lob to pile the misery onto Thomas Tuchel.

The Albion faithful will be dreaming of an unlikely escape from relegation after this afternoon’s performance, can the Baggies be the producers of another ‘Great Escape’ this season?