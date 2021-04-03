Video: Bogeyman Callum Robinson haunts Chelsea again with lob over Mendy to secure 5-2 win for West Brom

In the 90th minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion, the Baggies sealed a 5-2 win to embarrass the Blues.
Sam Allardyce’s side flicked the ball around after a clearance, seeing Callum Robinson shift the ball to target-man Mbaye Diagne.
Diagne rolled it over to silky playmaker Matheus Pereira, who made a pass through to Robinson look absolutely effortless.
Robinson, the Aston Villa graduate who is always a nightmare for the West London outfit, lifted the ball over an on-rushing Edouard Mendy with a wonderful little lob to pile the misery onto Thomas Tuchel.
CALLUM ROBINSON POUR LE 5-2 #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/7afXMum24n
— Feuille de Match (@Feuille2Match_) April 3, 2021
Pictures from Canal+ Sport.
The Albion faithful will be dreaming of an unlikely escape from relegation after this afternoon’s performance, can the Baggies be the producers of another ‘Great Escape’ this season?