Video: Callum Robinson nets brilliant third goal for West Brom against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are dead and buried at Stamford Bridge after Callum Robinson scored West Brom’s third goal of the afternoon.

The Blues took the lead in the first-half through Christian Pulisic, but when Thiago Silva was shown a red card for a second bookable offence, the game turned on its head.

MORE: Videos: Matheus Pereira quick-fire double stuns ten-man Chelsea and gives West Brom the lead

Matheus Pereira scored a quick-fire double before the break to put the Baggies ahead and leave Thomas Tuchel’s men with a mountain to climb.

Tuchel brought on Mason Mount in hope of turning the tide in Chelsea’s favour, but the Blues failed to find the equaliser, with West Brom now adding a third.

Sam Allardyce’s men were quite phenomenal in the build-up, with the finish from Callum Robinson absolutely emphatic.

Pictures courtesy of CANAL+

Chelsea were always going to lose at some point under Thomas Tuchel. It’s now all about how they respond to it.

Next time out is the first-leg of their Champions League clash with Porto. They’ll to bring their A-game.

