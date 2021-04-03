Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo will be thankful for VAR as technology comes to his aid as he scores for Juventus vs Torino

Juventus
Posted by

Even if a lot of fans don’t really like it, we’re mostly used to technology playing a part in the highest levels of football.

It’s absence caused a lot of issues last week as Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winner against Serbia didn’t count as the officials didn’t see the ball crossing the line, but it’s sort of levelled things out today as it came to his aid.

His equaliser in the derby was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR stepped in to make sure it counted:

Pictures from Sport TV

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.