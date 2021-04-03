Video: Cristiano Ronaldo will be thankful for VAR as technology comes to his aid as he scores for Juventus vs Torino

Even if a lot of fans don’t really like it, we’re mostly used to technology playing a part in the highest levels of football.

It’s absence caused a lot of issues last week as Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winner against Serbia didn’t count as the officials didn’t see the ball crossing the line, but it’s sort of levelled things out today as it came to his aid.

His equaliser in the derby was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR stepped in to make sure it counted:

Cristiano Ronaldo comes up with an equaliser for Juve! ?? It was originally ruled out for offside but a VAR review overturned that decision to set up a big finish at the Grande Torino ? pic.twitter.com/CSIXH2ZElp — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 3, 2021

Pictures from Sport TV