Video: Hakim Ziyech ‘wasted’ pivotal Chelsea counter-attack with ‘awful’ pass slammed by these Blues fans against West Brom

In just the fifth minute of this afternoon’s thrilling Premier League clash between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion, Hakim Ziyech produced a disastrous moment to hinder the Blues.

After Matheus Pereira saw a free-kick blocked by the playmaker, which ended up being about the only thing Chelsea stopped from the Brazilian today, an advantageous counter-attack was sparked.

The lightning-fast Timo Werner latched onto the ball before shifting it to Ziyech, the big-money summer signing drove forward towards the halfway line before ending the move with a terrible pass.

It’s no surprise to see some of the club’s fanbase blasted the ‘awful’ delivery and ‘wasted’ opportunity, Ziyech massively overhit the ball and perhaps even sent it in the wrong direction in the first place.

As the former Ajax star was slipping down with a nightmare of a pass, Marcos Alonso was marauding down the left and completely free.

Here is some reaction to the Moroccan attacking midfielder’s unflattering moment:

You can’t really blame Thomas Tuchel for hooking Ziyech off the pitch when Thiago Silva was sent off given the star was behind such a frustrating moment like this.

It’s hard not to class this opportunity as clinical, they could’ve put the Baggies behind in the opening minutes of the match, which would’ve completely ruined their game-plan – which proved to be spot on.

Chelsea really should be doing much better on the break, and that appears to be the one thing that Tuchel has failed to unleash since becoming boss, despite an otherwise amazing start to his reign.