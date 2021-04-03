Menu

Video: Jota puts Liverpool 3-0 up against Arsenal after some shambolic attempts to play out from the back

It’s always admirable if a team look to play out from the back, but you also need to ensure that you’re giving a teammate a fair ball under pressure.

This is the opposite tonight from Arsenal as the ball into Cedric is wildly inaccurate and a horrible bouncing effort, so you can probably tell what happened next:

If you want to be especially harsh on Gabriel it’s probably worth pointing out that he helps Liverpool by throwing his arms around rather than immediately trying to close down the danger, and it’s a fitting way for Arsenal to ensure this game is over as a contest.

