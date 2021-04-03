Menu

Video: Liverpool ace Norris shown red card for horrific late tackle on Man United ace in Under-18s rivalry clash

There was a nasty moment in the 67th minute of the FA Youth Cup tie between Manchester United and Liverpool this afternoon, in a moment that was lucky not to see anyone seriously hurt.

Liverpool Under-18s talent James Norris knocked the ball forward a little too much, which left the youngster to slide in recklessly on United substitute Marc Jurado at full pelt.

The late slide tackle was pretty high and it was no surprise to see Norris shown a straight red card, it doesn’t seem that former Barcelona academy star Jurado suffered an injury at this moment in time.

Pictures from MUTV.

The Reds held on to the 1-0 lead and now head into the next round of the competition, where they’ll face Leicester away.

