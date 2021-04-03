Video: Liverpool ace Norris shown red card for horrific late tackle on Man United ace in Under-18s rivalry clash

There was a nasty moment in the 67th minute of the FA Youth Cup tie between Manchester United and Liverpool this afternoon, in a moment that was lucky not to see anyone seriously hurt.

Liverpool Under-18s talent James Norris knocked the ball forward a little too much, which left the youngster to slide in recklessly on United substitute Marc Jurado at full pelt.

The late slide tackle was pretty high and it was no surprise to see Norris shown a straight red card, it doesn’t seem that former Barcelona academy star Jurado suffered an injury at this moment in time.

Wouldn’t be an FA Youth Cup game between United + Liverpool without a red card. James Norris sent off for a flying lunge on Marc Jurado. United have been much the better side second half + have 20mins to turn this around with man advantage #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) April 3, 2021

Pictures from MUTV.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois smacks into the post as he saves an embarrassing own goal vs Eibar Video: How injury-prone Chelsea star Christian Pulisic suffered blow that led to halftime withdrawal against West Brom Gerrard’s Rangers approached Man United for midfielder in January confirms agent in transfer revelation about how in demand ace was

The Reds held on to the 1-0 lead and now head into the next round of the competition, where they’ll face Leicester away.