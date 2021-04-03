Video: Martin Odegaard hugs and talks to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal are smashed in lovely moment involving Real Madrid loanee

As soon as the full-time whistle blew to confirm a solid 3-0 win for Liverpool against Arsenal, the post-match pleasantries got underway and there was one exchange that is starting to go viral…
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp engaged in a chat with Arsenal loanee and Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard, with the playmaker all smiles as he talked to one of the best managers in the world.
The pair embraced during and after their conversation in a moment that Liverpool fans will absolutely love to see.
Perhaps the duo discussed Liverpool’s Champions League knockout tie with Odegaard’s employers, Real Madrid, amongst other things.
Jurgen Klopp & Martin Odegaard speaking at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/wunBH4hG7K
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2021
Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.
Whilst this will be a lovely moment for Liverpool fans and neutral viewers to see, Arsenal supporters may be devastated by the moment, especially as they’ve been given hope of a permanent transfer.