Video: Martin Odegaard hugs and talks to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal are smashed in lovely moment involving Real Madrid loanee

As soon as the full-time whistle blew to confirm a solid 3-0 win for Liverpool against Arsenal, the post-match pleasantries got underway and there was one exchange that is starting to go viral…

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp engaged in a chat with Arsenal loanee and Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard, with the playmaker all smiles as he talked to one of the best managers in the world.

The pair embraced during and after their conversation in a moment that Liverpool fans will absolutely love to see.

Perhaps the duo discussed Liverpool’s Champions League knockout tie with Odegaard’s employers, Real Madrid, amongst other things.

Jurgen Klopp & Martin Odegaard speaking at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/wunBH4hG7K — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2021

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News These fans want Arsenal ace gone in the summer after his “worst display in an Arsenal shirt” vs Liverpool Video: Passionate Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration to silence critics after assist for Liverpool to spark Arsenal hammering Video: Jota puts Liverpool 3-0 up against Arsenal after some shambolic attempts to play out from the back

Whilst this will be a lovely moment for Liverpool fans and neutral viewers to see, Arsenal supporters may be devastated by the moment, especially as they’ve been given hope of a permanent transfer.