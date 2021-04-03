Video: Mbaye Diagne scores after Chelsea are fooled by backheel pass as West Brom hit fourth goal

In the 67th minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion, the Baggies scored their fourth against the Blues.

The danger from a Reece James corner was cleared by the West Midlands outfit, with the ball being launched forward by Mbaye Diagne.

The silky Matheus Pereira shifted it out wide to Blues bogeyman Callum Robinson, who charged forward and played a lovely one-two with the Brazilian before unleashing Conor Townsend down the left.

Left-back Townsend fooled a tracking back Mason Mount and the Chelsea defensive line with a backheel pass into Pereira, with the playmaker taking a touch before slotting it across the box.

Diagne ran onto the ball and tucked it into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

And it’s FOUR! ? The Baggies are making this look easy with yet another wonderful goal! ? pic.twitter.com/mPEQsKOQSB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Callum Robinson nets brilliant third goal for West Brom against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Videos: Matheus Pereira quick-fire double stuns ten-man Chelsea and gives West Brom the lead Video: Reckless Thiago Silva sent off for Chelsea after flying into challenge while already on a yellow

Sam Allardyce’s side have ended the brilliant run of Chelsea and their defensive stability in wonderful fashion this afternoon.