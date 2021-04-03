Video: Neymar sees red after a moment of madness in the closing moments of PSG’s defeat to Lille

When you look at the resources that PSG have, there’s no way that the Ligue 1 title race should even be close.

They’re really struggling this year and they haven’t been able to get results against their fellow title challengers, while a 1-0 home defeat to Lille this afternoon saw PSG trail their opponents by three points at the final whistle.

Neymar was one of the players who was getting frustrated towards the end of the game, and this is just madness when you’re already on a yellow card:

It didn’t mean much in this game as it came in the final minutes, but he’ll now face a ban and that’s the last thing his team needs at this stage of the season.