Video: Passionate Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration to silence critics after assist for Liverpool to spark Arsenal hammering

Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold poured out with the good kind of heated emotion after crafting the assist that led to the Reds taking the lead against Arsenal.

A marauding Alexander-Arnold whipped in a tidy ball in from the right flank which was met by a bullet header from Diogo Jota, who is quickly becoming one of the most potent aerial threats around.

Alexander-Arnold let out a massive scream once the ball hit the back of the net, whilst also pumping his fists in a moment that has silenced the criticism that the right-back’s received in recent months.

The Liverpool academy graduate was dropped by England for the last international break and has now produced a stern reminder of his ability to Gareth Southgate.

On the same day that Reece James was hammered by a side that are respectfully bound for relegation despite their inspired win.

What a cross from Alexander-Arnold! Liverpool take the lead! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Family.

This is Alexander-Arnold’s fifth assist of the season, which is low stacked up against the 22-year-old’s high standards, with it the first goal he’s created since the end of January against Spurs.