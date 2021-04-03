Menu

Videos: Matheus Pereira quick-fire double stuns ten-man Chelsea and gives West Brom the lead

West Brom drew level with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge through a true Sam Allardyce special, with Matheus Pereira providing the finishing touch.

When the Blues took the lead through Christian Pulisic, Allardyce must have been fearing that a walkover was on the cards at Stamford Bridge – but that doesn’t look likely to happen now.

MORE: Video: Reckless Thiago Silva sent off for Chelsea after flying into challenge while already on a yellow

Thiago Silva was sent off just moments after Pulisic scored for a second yellow card. That turned the game on its head, with Pereira now levelling the scores to put Thomas Tuchel’s men in real trouble.

Sam Johnstone provided the assist, with his long hoof finding its way to Matheus Pereira, who beat Edouard Mendy with a delightful lob to put the relegation battlers on par.

Pictures courtesy of CANAL+

West Brom and Pereira were not done there, though, the little Brazilian made mugs of the Chelsea defence, which has been near impenetrable in recent weeks, before beating Mendy again.

Pictures courtesy of CANAL+

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV

We have one hell of a second-half coming up at Stamford Bridge.

