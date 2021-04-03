It was a bad tempered game between PSG and Lille this afternoon, with both teams picking up a number of yellow cards before two late reds to Neymar and Thiago Djalo.

You could see Neymar’s frustration in the red card as he shoved a Lille player away so he could get the ball back quicker, but it appears that continued down the tunnel as remarkable footage showed him having to be held back from Djalo:

Neymar and Djalo have a fight in the tunnel during the PSG & Lille football match pic.twitter.com/Xptluo6BzP — Everything Sports (@CompleteSports0) April 3, 2021

Neymar’s scuffle with Tiago Djalo continued into the tunnel. (C+) pic.twitter.com/FEJkUInBNU — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 3, 2021

Pictures from Canal +

There’s nothing really in this apart from a few words being exchanged, but both players do risk a longer ban if the authorities decide to look into it further.