Video: PSG star Neymar had to be held back as fight with Lille’s Djalo continued down the tunnel

Lille
It was a bad tempered game between PSG and Lille this afternoon, with both teams picking up a number of yellow cards before two late reds to Neymar and Thiago Djalo.

You could see Neymar’s frustration in the red card as he shoved a Lille player away so he could get the ball back quicker, but it appears that continued down the tunnel as remarkable footage showed him having to be held back from Djalo:

There’s nothing really in this apart from a few words being exchanged, but both players do risk a longer ban if the authorities decide to look into it further.

