Video: Christian Pulisic gives Chelsea the lead after Marcos Alonso comes close to scoring brilliant free-kick

Chelsea have opened the lead over West Brom at Stamford Bridge through Christian Pulisic.

The Blues had to be considered firm favourites heading into the contest, with Thomas Tuchel’s men in fine form and the Baggies looking certain to be relegated to the Championship.

The visitors held their resolve for almost half an hour of the first period, but were undone by ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic, who found the net after a fine free-kick attempt from Marcos Alonso.

Alonso bent the ball towards goal from 30-yards out, with his effort striking the post before rebounding into the path of Pulisic, who made no mistake from close range.



???????| O Chelsea vai vencendo o West Bromwich em Stamford Bridge, com este gol de Pulisic. 2 minutos após o gol do estadunidense, Thiago Silva levou o 2º cartão amarelo e foi expulso. O jogo está no fim do 1º tempo. pic.twitter.com/qwJ5SneVax — 4DOIS3UM (de ?) (@4dois3um) April 3, 2021

Pulisic was Chelsea’s best player after the coronavirus restart, showing promise that he could actually be the man to replace Eden Hazard’s influence in West London.

However, having started the season injured, he never really got going. Could this goal be the catalyst for a strong finish from the USA international?