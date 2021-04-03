Menu

Video: Miss of the season contender – player capped two times for Portugal fluffs his lines in the Championship

Reading FC
Posted by

Reading striker Lucas Joao will be waking up this morning wondering how on Earth he didn’t finish yesterday’s clash vs Barnsley with a goal to his name.

Joao, whose performances have tailed off a tad of late, does have 21 goals to his name this season.

A player who boasts that sort of goal return, who has twice played for Portugal, ought to be scoring an open goal in the Championship, right? Wrong.

As Joao galloped towards goal yesterday evening during Reading’s clash with Barnsley, he will already have been envisaging the headlines.

The goal was genuinely empty, with the 27-year-old merely needing to pass the ball into the empty net, but against all odds, he failed to do so.

Some things defy belief, with seeing it yourself likely to be the only way you’ll believe he’s actually missed such a gilt-edged to cost Reading two points.

He will have been getting some dirty looks in the changing room after this…

