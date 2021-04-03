Menu

Video: Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois smacks into the post as he saves an embarrassing own goal vs Eibar

There’s a good reason that defenders are instructed to make sure that they don’t play the ball towards their own goal on target, and we’ve just seen the perfect example.

It’s hard to tell if this pass is just miles off or if Courtois completely misjudges it in the first place, but he’s forced to show a turn of pace and he smacks his arm into the goalpost as he lunges to prevent a very embarrassing own goal vs Eibar today:

 

Thibaut Courtois goal line tackle vs Eibar from soccer

 

Pictures from beIN Sport

