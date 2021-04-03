Video: Reckless Thiago Silva sent off for Chelsea after flying into challenge while already on a yellow

Chelsea have been reduced to ten men just minutes after taking the lead against West Brom, with Thiago Silva having been shown a red card.

Silva has been struggling with injury as of late, but returned to the Blues’ starting eleven for their clash with relegation-threatened West Brom this afternoon.

Having picked up a yellow card early on, the Brazilian veteran clearly didn’t learn his lesson, diving into a challenge in an attempt to block a shot and instead making the foul.

The referee had no choice but to give Silva his second yellow with there barely being 30 minutes on the clock, with Chelsea being reduced to ten men.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV

The Blues have had one of the most rock-solid defences in Europe since Thomas Tuchel took the reins. Defending with ten men will be a true test of their credentials at the back.

As for Silva, he’ll be left having to bark orders from the stands once again….