Wantaway Everton striker set for stunning Juventus return

Moise Kean’s time in England has not gone to plan – Despite being one of Europe’s most highly-rated strikers, the Italian, who joined the Toffees in 2019 has already found himself loaned out.

Kean, 21, signed for Everton two years ago after making a £24.75m switch from Serie A giants Juventus.

Widely regarded as an exciting signing, Kean’s time in Merseyside majorly failed to live up to its hype.

After scoring just four times in nearly 40 appearances for Everton, seemingly losing patience, the Blues’ hierarchy sent Kean out on loan to PSG last summer.

Appearing to find his feet and recapture some of his best form, Kean has enjoyed a decent campaign which has seen him score 11 times in the Ligue 1.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, the young Italian’s rejuvenated form has seen him emerge as a transfer target for the club who previously sold him.

It has been reported that the player himself has ‘no desire’ to return to England with his super-agent Mino Raiola already looking to find a suitable compromise for all parties involved.

The outlet claim that due to the long-term futures of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala being uncertain, the Old Lady could be prepared to offer Kean a second chance to impress in Turin.