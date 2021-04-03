West Ham star Mark Noble explains why he’s been so surprised with Man United loanee Jesse Lingard

It’s easy to get a certain opinion of a player if they aren’t playing very often and you just see them on social media, but Jesse Lingard is showing at West Ham that he is a very good Premier League player.

He’s scored five goals and assisted three more in only seven games so far and that’s a record that any player in the league would be proud of, while he’s now drawing a lot of praise from the captain.

HITC reported on some comments from Mark Noble about the Man United loanee, and he explained why he’s been so surprised by him since his arrival at the club:

“Yeah, if I’m honest I knew Jesse was a good player, because I watched him a lot for United and England. I don’t mean this disrespectfully, but when you train with a player you realise how good you are.

“If I’m being honest, he’s a top top player, but he’s surprised me with the person he is. He’s great around the lads, funny, wants to win and he’s been a great addition to the club.”

It’s been a dream loan move for Lingard as he may also be playing his way back into the England setup at a vital time, so it will be interesting to see what happens this summer.

He’s clearly playing well and having a lot of fun doing it, so if he’s happy and settled at West Ham then it will make sense for him to stick around for longer.