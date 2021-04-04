Barcelona fans will love this Neymar update which appears to hint at Lionel Messi’s future

There’s been a lot of speculation about Lionel Messi’s future, but most reports were working on the assumption that he would finally leave Barcelona.

A lot can change in a few short months, and you do have to wonder if Ronald Koeman’s superb work this season may have tipped the scales back in Barca’s favour when it comes to keeping him around.

They still have a real chance of winning La Liga and they are also returning to a situation where young players are being promoted to the first team and making a difference, so the future looks bright again.

READ MORE: Transfer update suggests both Barcelona and Liverpool will benefit this summer

One of the likely destinations if he did leave would be PSG because of their financial backing and the presence of Neymar, but this latest update says something very different:

? OJO ? Según informó el @diariARA, Neymar ha paralizado la ampliación del contrato que vence en 2022 con el PSG al “olfatear que Leo Messi seguirá en el Camp Nou”https://t.co/ZnwadmU2hT — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) April 3, 2021

It’s suggested that Neymar is now holding off from signing a new contract because he has a feeling that Messi won’t be joining him in France, while the situation could get even more interesting as his deal is up in 2022.

That means this summer is their last chance to sell him for a large fee if the extension isn’t agreed, and that could even open up the prospect of a reunion at the Nou Camp for Messi and Neymar.

Nothing has been confirmed at this point, but suddenly the feeling is that Messi won’t go anywhere after all.