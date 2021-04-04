According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are growing concerned over Thiago Silva’s form, with his contract renewal no longer considered a certainty.

Silva was titanic for Chelsea in the opening stages of the season, but injury has disrupted the second-half of the campaign to date. Being 36-years-old and still competing for club and country has it’s drawbacks.

Upon his return from injury, against West Brom on Saturday afternoon, a quick-fire double yellow saw him dismissed by the referee and was the catalyst for the Blues’ downfall.

As per Todo Fichajes, there are now concerns growing at Chelsea over Silva’s capabilities, with there being a suggestion that his contract may not be extended at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel has worked with Silva previously at PSG, with the veteran’s vast experience absolutely invaluable to Chelsea. You’d think it unwise for them to let him leave, even if he wasn’t a sure starter.

Todo Fichajes note that a final decision will be made by Chelsea at the end of the season, so it may well depend on how Silva performs between now and then.