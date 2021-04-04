According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga were not the only Chelsea stars fighting in the aftermath of being hammered 5-2 by West Bromwich Albion…
Matt Law of the Telegraph reports that Reece James was involved in a ‘frank’ exchange of views with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta inside the Stamford Bridge dressing room straight after the shock defeat.
It’s reiterated that James was one of the players at fault for the goal that made it 2-1 to the Baggies.
That came right after the full-back gave the ball away, before joining his teammates in being fooled by a silky, fake-shotting Matheus Pereira who tucked the ball into the net.
Thankfully for Chelsea supporters’ and Thomas Tuchel’s sake it’s reported that James and Azpilicueta cleared the air in private later, with no issue between the duo during training on Sunday.
The remarkable victory from Sam Allardyce’s nailed-on relegation candidates ended a 14-game unbeaten run for the Blues since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.
Defeat leaves Chelsea in fourth place, amid fierce competition, but luckily the Blues were not overtake this afternoon as London rivals Tottenham Hotspur dropped points to Newcastle in a Spursy fashion.
Rifts between players is the last thing that Tuchel need as he prepares the team for the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto on Wednesday night.
These incidents breaking into the media will also unfortunately mean that any on-pitch disconnects between the said players will always lead to references of the fights, even now that they’re settled.
Honestly speaking, I praised Tuchel for including three good attacking players in Pulisic, Werner, and Ziyech. But Tuchel has to be blamed for the defeat against West Bromwich Albion yesterday. When the red card came, at the point you would need attackers who are quick on their feet and can score the goals as well. Then boom, he thought the game was not in his favour anymore so he had to make those horrible changes, by Subbing Ziyech and Pulisic. For God’s sake, we were not loosing the game, we were in fact in control of the game and was leading even after the red card. You were using five defenders and one got sent off, you still had four on the pitch, and at that time, you could have switched to four backs. If he [Tuchel] had changed Alonso and used either of James or Azpi on the left, it would have been ideal. Other than sending off your valuable assets, who can create for you the goals. We know very well that Alonso is sluggish and has no pace to recover when we are under threat, so we going down to 10 men, it will be wise for WBA to attack more, so in that case, get on those that are good, those that can run from ends of the pitch to help the situation. TT, you had it wrong for the first time. I am very upset with the defeat yesterday, so please, don’t get me upset again…. What pains me the most is the fact that, it was WBA and not Man City.