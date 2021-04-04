Menu

Chelsea interested in signing Real Madrid star, €35M proposal prepped ahead of summer move

Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco this summer, according to Don Balon.

The Blues have been on a fine run under Thomas Tuchel, but yesterday’s 5-2 defeat to West Brom on home soil proved that further investment is required to bridge the gap between themselves and the top of the Premier League.

As per Don Balon, one player that they could be pursuing this summer is Isco, whose Real Madrid contract expires in 2022, meaning he could be available on the cheap in just a few months time.

The Spanish publication reports that Thomas Tuchel has already reached out to Isco over the possibility of moving to West London, with Chelsea prepared to table a €35M (£30M) bid.

Isco is being linked with a move to Chelsea.

The problem with Chelsea’s midfield, barring N’Golo Kante, is that it’s much of a muchness. Tuchel could do with adding some steel in the middle of the park, not another creative player.

Though, Isco is a hugely talented player, and if he was able to produce his best performance level on a regular basis, a £30M fee could prove to be peanuts.

