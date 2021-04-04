Manchester United key figure set for summer departure as club stage squad overhaul

Manchester United are set to oversee a mass exodus this summer, with goalkeeper David De Gea on the list of potential departing players, report the Mirror.

United have made forward strides under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but even the most avid Red Devil would admit that they are still worlds away from their Manchester rivals City.

This summer provides another opportunity for Solskjaer and Woodward to refresh the squad and build for what’s ahead, but it’s not just recruitment that has a role to play in that.

Man United will also have to identify the deadweight within the squad, those with lucrative contracts whose contributions are not what they once were – and as per the Mirror – it’s been determined that David De Gea fits into that category.

The Mirror report that De Gea is poised to lead Man United’s summer refreshment by leaving the club in just a few months time. Solskjaer has Dean Henderson in reserve, a ready-made replacement.

De Gea has been a superb servant to Man United, but he’s dropped below his usual standard in recent seasons, and with Henderson coming through, now looks like the best time for him to step aside.