The bizarre reason why Erling Haaland could reject Manchester United transfer

Erling Haaland could reject Manchester United this summer for a pretty bizarre reason, according to the Express.

The report notes that Haaland is United’s number one transfer target for the summer window.

Haaland was born to score goals, and is only 20-years-old. With Man United in need of a striker who can produce a title-winning goal return, it’s easy to see why the Norwegian is being considered.

However, as per the Express, the shortfalls of Shinji Kagawa and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Old Trafford could lead to Haaland snubbing a move to the Red Devils.

The report notes that Haaland is well aware of how they struggled to adapt at Man United, having moved there from Borussia Dortmund, and the striker doesn’t want to suffer the same fate.

If there’s any truth to that – it’s strange – and very annoying for Man United, who must have thought that having Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager would have given them a leg-up.