Crystal Palace’s managerial shortlist revealed with Roy Hodgson set for summer departure

The Daily Mail have provided some insight into the managers being considered by Crystal Palace to replace Roy Hodgson at the end of the season.

Hodgon’s contract with The Eagles is due to expire at the end of the season, with the Daily Mail casting doubt on the former England boss continuing at Selhurst Park beyond that time.

Palace, if they were to change manager, would surely want to get him in as early as possible, so that he can lead a summer overhaul and have the whole of pre-season to work with the squad.

As per the Daily Mail, the club are already drawing up plans, with the follow managers all having been shortlisted for the role: Paulo Fonseca (AS Roma), Frank Lampard (ex-Chelsea), Steve Cooper (Swansea City) and Sean Dyche (Burnley).

While it is far from certain which of those, if any, will replace Hodgson, it gives you an idea of the direction that Palace want to go in. There is not a manager on that list comparable to the man who currently sits in the dugout.

This summer provides a golden opportunity for Palace to begin to lay the foundations for a new era. We will have to wait and see who will be the man in charge for it.