Man United ace thought to be considering his future, summer exit could be on the cards

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is considering his future at Old Trafford, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Telles signed for Man United at the tail end of the summer transfer window, with neither Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams showing sufficient quality to nail down the starting spot on the left of defence.

The Brazilian has vast experience competing for silverware from his time at Porto, with his addition thought to have been another step forward for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

However, Telles’ arrival gave Luke Shaw the required boot up the backside to bring the best out of him. The Englishman has been the best left-back in the Premier League this campaign.

Telles, as a result, has been frozen out and forced to live off scraps. As per Record, he’s not prepared to do it much longer, with the 28-year-old already considering his Man United future.

He’s a player at the peak of his powers, so you can’t blame him for being unwilling to sit on the bench. Man United will have to wait and see if any proposals are made for him this summer.