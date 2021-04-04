Menu

Confirmed: Manchester United ace tests positive for COVID-19

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bailly has struggled to break into the Man United starting XI recently, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof being Solskjaer’s preferred centre-back pairing.

Still, his absence from the match day squad as United hosted Brighton at Old Trafford was a surprise. United are hardly blessed with a wealth of talent in that area of the field.

Speaking post-match Solskjaer has now offered some insight into why the Ivorian was not involved during the 2-1 victory, confirming that Bailly is in fact currently positive for COVID-19.

Bailly will, presumably, be in isolation until it’s safe for him to rejoin Man United’s eco bubble and make himself available to feature for the business end of the season.

For now, the focus is on staying fit and healthy during his time away from the training pitches. Get well soon, Eric!

