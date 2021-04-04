Bad news for West Ham as Manchester United double their asking price for midfielder

Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard’s resurgence in form could prove costly for West Ham, according to The Sun.

Lingard is a popular figure in English football, so his departure from Manchester United to West Ham in January sparked intrigue across the country.

Few could have expected him to have the impact that he has, though. Lingard has been in phenomenal form, earning his spot in the England squad back as a result.

The Hammers will surely be keen to keep him around beyond the end of his loan deal, but they could be forced to break the bank if they want to do so this summer.

As per The Sun, Man United’s initial asking price for Lingard was around the £20M mark, but following his recent return to form, the Red Devils have doubled that figure, and now want £40M.

West Ham could still pay that and get the deal done, but they’d be lying if they said that the transfer wasn’t a more daunting one to make at that price. The risk is significantly increased, with the reward remaining the same.