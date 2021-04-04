Manchester United will be in the process of drawing up their summer transfer plans, with an England international thought to be top of the list.

The Red Devils did well to remain in the Premier League title race as long as they did, because it’s glaringly obvious how far behind they are Manchester City, even if they did beat them at the Etihad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer requires investment into his squad if he is to build on this campaign, and Todo Fichajes claim to know the identity of one player United will be after.

The Spanish outlet report that Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is Man United’s priority target for the summer.

Grealish has gone to another level this campaign, when fit, with Man United seemingly identifying him as a player who could bridge the gap that stands between themselves and rivals City.

Todo Fichajes report that Aston Villa will demand €80M (£68M) for Grealish, which is a hell of a lot of money, but with the talent he possesses, could be justified over the years that would follow.