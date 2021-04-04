According to the Star, Manchester United have now decided to trigger the one-year extension option in the contract of Juan Mata, in a move that may also allow them to recoup some cash on the star.

The Star report that the 32-year-old, who was reportedly signed in a £31.2m deal back in January 2014, was expected to leave when his contract expired this summer.

It now seems that the playmaker is happy to remain at the club for another 12 months, with the decision to trigger an extension also meaning that the Red Devils could sell the ace this summer.

The Star add that United would command a fee of around £5m for the Spaniard. The report details that the humble attacking midfielder is a ‘hugely liked’ and ‘respected figure’ in the dressing room.

Mata has made just 12 appearances across all competitions this season, with eight of these coming via starts. The ace, who is often used as a wide playmaker, has still scored twice and added two assists.

It’s no surprise to see the Star claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would very much like to retain the former Chelsea and Valencia star’s services, considering the mentorship role he plays off the pitch as well.

At this moment in time though, it remains to be seen whether or not this is a business decision by United to avoid losing Mata on a free or if they really want to keep the ace around the squad for another season.