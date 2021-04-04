Jose Mourinho has appeared to take a sly dig at his Tottenham players after they dropped points against Newcastle United this afternoon.

Mourinho hasn’t exactly been winning the Spurs faithful over with his archaic methods. Frustrations have been building with the negative style of play and subsequent unfavourable results.

Tottenham, who headed into today’s clash with Newcastle knowing a win would take them above Chelsea and into the top four, dropped points after conceding an 85th minute equaliser, much to the frustration of Mourinho, no doubt.

The Spurs manager certainly seemed grouchy post-match, responding to a question which was not an intentional attempt at antagonising him, with the following…

? @juliette_grace “In the past, holding on to a lead is what you’ve been so good at doing” ? Jose Mourinho: “Same coach, different players” ? ?? https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/LFU5hDFOuf — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) April 4, 2021

Mourinho has developed a unique knack at instilling negativity wherever he goes. A grey cloud follows him around, often as a result of things he’s said or done.

After a poor result, considering the manner in which Spurs dropped points late in the game, the last thing the players needed was their manager saying something like this.

Though, you get the impression that Mourinho cares not…